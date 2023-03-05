5 early Spring Training standouts for the St. Louis Cardinals
Brendan Donovan, UTIL
It will be a tall task for Brendan Donovan to replicate his surprise 2022 season, where he finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting, and while he only has three hits in 15 at-bats this spring, he’s clobbered two home runs. Power was not a part of Donovan’s game last season, as he only managed to hit five long balls in 391 at-bats.
If this power uptick holds, Donovan could add a dangerous new element to his game, adding to his elite plate discipline. The offensive bar is not high for utility players, and Donovan has a chance to be one of the best hitters among them in the league. The value in that can’t be overstated, as someone who can play almost anywhere on the field and deliver above-average performance at the plate is a luxury few teams have.
I still don’t think Donovan will reach the numbers he did last year at the plate, but sacrificing a few hits to be able to knock the ball out of the park more often is a trade I’ll happily make.