5 contender-to-contender deals for the Cardinals
Kansas City Royals
The Cardinals' cross-state rivals are in the thick of the playoff hunt. Their offseason acquisitions, particularly those in the rotation, have paid massive dividends for the team. Their outfield, however, has been a weak point for the team. Their outfield OPS ranks second-to-last in the majors, so they're looking to add a versatile outfielder.
The Royals are looking to add an outfielder who can get on base, hopefully, one who also plays a capable corner outfield position. Their current leadoff hitter, Adam Frazier, has a .278 on-base percentage, and just about anything can beat that.
Once again, the Cardinals have plenty of outfielders they could dangle to entice the Royals here. Lars Nootbaar seems a likely candidate as does Dylan Carlson. Carlson has struggled mightily lately, but he's still just 25, he has three years of team control remaining, and he was once an above-average hitter in 2021. Carlson is an ideal change-of-scenery candidate this year, and perhaps he could tap into something in western Missouri.
Carlson's trade value is low at this point, so the Cardinals can't ask for much in a deal that includes him. Should St. Louis send Lars Nootbaar, they could ask for quite a bit from the Royals. Kansas City's farm system is one of the worst in the league, but they do have some capable prospects and major leaguers. If the Cardinals send over Dylan Carlson, they can likely expect a player like Frank Mozzicato or Mason Barnett in exchange. Nootbaar will net a return with more prospects and a major-league reliever perhaps.
The Royals don't have much to offer, so they may not be an ideal trade partner, but the Cardinals could still milk something out of a weak farm system and deep bullpen.