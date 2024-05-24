5 Cardinals who've shown great improvement through May, 2 who must improve
Nolan Arenado needs to improve
Arenado is another player for whom fans have high expectations for a successful season. However, much like last season, the talented third baseman needs help getting back on track.
He's hitting .269/.322/.371 with ten doubles, three home runs, 20 runs scored, 21 RBIs and 14 walks. He is averaging a launch angle of 17, so he's getting more line drives. He's never averaged as a fly-ball hitter but has gotten more lift from his swings in the past. When he first joined the Cardinals, he averaged an angle of 20-21.
It's obvious Arenado is working to improve his swing. After experiencing lower back tightness last season, he's making adjustments. Hopefully, Arenado can zero in on the key to getting more production from his swing.
He's still the best when it comes to defense.
Lars Nootbaar has improved
Those aren't boos you're hearing when Nootbaar is at the plate. You're hearing a loud chorus of NOOOOT!
The international superstar started the season off slow after a rib injury set back his start. Something clicked for Nootbaar in May, and the talented youngster is getting hits and making spectacular plays in the outfield, like this play from Wednesday.
Nootbaar is hitting .213/.329/.386 with seven doubles, five home runs, 22 walks, 13 runs scored, 22 RBI and two stolen bases. He is a dynamic player and a fan-favorite clubhouse presence. Hopefully, Nootbaar will keep up the great work and increase his superstar power.