5 Cardinals relievers who are showing their prowess in Spring Training
Several newcomers who are fighting for a spot in the bullpen have had great springs thus far.
Andrew Kittredge
Andrew Kittredge is another new face on the roster this year (well done, Mo!). In a somewhat controversial trade, the Cardinals shipped young outfielder Richie Palacios to the Tampa Bay Rays for a recently recovered Andrew Kittredge. Kittredge missed all of 2022 and most of 2023 due to Tommy John Surgery. 2023 was his first season back from the injury.
Kittredge throws from the right side and stands in just over 6 feet tall. The righty will turn 34 in just a few days. Kittredge's best season was 2021, the same year he made the All-Star Game. He has a career 3.65 ERA, 1.230 WHIP, 3.83 WHIP, 15 saves, and an 18-7 record. Tampa Bay used Kittredge as an opener a time or two between 2018 and 2021, but he has pitched exclusively in relief since 2021.
Kittredge's best pitch is likely either his sinker or slider. He got batters to chase on 41.7% of his pitches, meaning a lot of bad swings occurred against him. He doesn't walk batters, he doesn't allow hard contact, and the blueprint for success for the righty is there. Kittredge is now over 2 years removed from his Tommy John surgery; any rust he may have had last season has been washed off.
This spring, Kittredge has pitched 4 innings. He has struck out 3 batters, walked 1, given up just 1 hit, and he has yet to give up a run. Seeing Kittredge succeed in spring assuages any concerns fans, reporters, or coaches may have had about the right-handed reliever. Andrew will slot in toward the back of the bullpen mix, so it is vital that he maintains strong walk rates while limiting damage against him.