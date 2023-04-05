5 Cardinals players most likely to have a breakout season in 2023
Let's check out 5 players on the St. Louis Cardinals that are most likely to have a breakout season in 2023.
The St. Louis Cardinals are 2-3 to begin the 2023 regular season, but there is no need for alarm; this club looks legit.
With an offense led by the best corner infield duo in recent memory with Paul Goldschmidt at first and Nolan Arenado at third, this team has the foundation to make a deep run into the postseason. This is without mentioning two of the best utilitymen in the game in Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman, as well as one of the best offensive catchers around in Willson Contreras, and a red-hot start to the year by uber-prospect Jordan Walker.
Then there's the pitching staff, led by Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Steven Matz, and the currently-injured Adam Wainwright. There's nothing young about this rotation, but there sure is a heck of a lot of talent there, even after a rough start to the season.
After losing a tough game on Opening Day to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cardinals rebounded and took the next two from Toronto. Flaherty looked sharp in his start (despite the fact that he walked seven batters), holding the Blue Jays hitless through five innings, while Montgomery and the offense easily took care of the Jays in the series finale in 9-4 fashion.
There's no doubt that this Cardinals team is primed to succeed in the 2023 season. With all of the aforementioned veterans in tow, the club has also seen some intriguing youngsters, who could potentially be on the cusp of a breakout, stepping up.