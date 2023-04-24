5 bold trade ideas to save the St. Louis Cardinals' season
Trade #3 - Acquiring pitching from the Dodgers for Tommy Edman
Cardinals acquire RHP Dustin May or RHP Bobby Miller from the Dodgers for SS Tommy Edman
The Los Angeles Dodgers have started their 2023 season off slow as well and currently have a gaping hole at shortstop. Mookie Betts is beginning to fill in there for the club, but they'd surely like to have a long-term answer in the near future.
While Gavin Lux will be back next year, it seems a bit risky to rely on him as the everyday shortstop in 2024. Lux would be better served as a utility man for the club, as the Dodgers bring in a more established shortstop.
Since the Dodgers have been resetting their books this year in anticipation of spending big next offseason, they would also be drawn to a guy like Edman who is under team control through the 2026 season.
For the Cardinals, giving up Edman would be a bold move, as he's a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop who seems to come through in big spots at the plate. But with Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn able to fill in, Edman could be an extremely valuable trade chip for them.
There are two names I think would be interesting swaps for the Cardinals here - Dustin May or Bobby Miller. May, who is 25, has been really good for Dodgers this year, posting a 3.07 ERA in his first five starts. He has really good stuff, but oddly has a bit of a low strikeout rate. He could be a strong addition to the Cardinals' rotation.
Miller is the Dodgers #2 prospect and is knocking on the door of an MLB debut. He's got the stuff to be a future front-line starter, but can also make a major impact on the Cardinals' rotation this season.