5 bold predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals this Spring Training
Here's five bold predictions for the Cardinals in 2024.
By Andrew Wang
The Cardinals will make a splash at the Trade Deadline
We've said this before, but for once it looks like the Cardinals will be able to address wants at the Trade Deadline rather than needs. Cardinal fans know the drill. Typically, Mozeliak has to fill a lack of innings in the starting rotation simply because the Cardinals have run out of starters. Wade LeBlanc, Jose Quintana, Jon Lester, JA Happ, and even Jordan Montgomery were examples of this. Of course, Montgomery turned out to be much better than a mere innings eater, but he was acquired to fill a rotation spot, not to upgrade it.
This season, Mo and crew seem to have addressed this need before the season has even started, signing Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson for one year. Lynn and Gibson fit the mold of Lester and Happ, so barring injuries there won't be a need to get more pitchers like them at the Deadline. Even if Steven Matz suffers another unfortunate injury, they have plenty of options to fill his rotation spot with a quality arm.
Sure, with the Cardinals' traditional "just get in" philosophy, it's possible that they'd stand pat at the Deadline as they've done in years past but following the disappointment of 2023 and ownership's seemingly more urgent mindset, I'd expect the Cardinals to get aggressive if given the chance. Dylan Cease is an obvious choice, but if other playoff hopefuls fall out of contention, there could be names available we're not even thinking of. For example, if the Orioles stumble in a tough AL East division, they could look to move Corbin Burnes who will likely test free agency at the end of 2024. The possibilities are endless.
