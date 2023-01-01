5 bold predictions about the Cardinals' 2023 campaign
Bold Prediction #3 - Nolan Arenado wins MVP
If it was not for Paul Goldschmidt's incredible 2022 season, we may be talking about Nolan Arenado as the reigning National League Most Valuable Player. In his second year in St. Louis, Arenado looked right at home in Busch Stadium, and he put up numbers similar to his years as a Colorado Rockie.
After opting into his contract and commiting to the Cardinals long-term, I believe Arenado will come into 2023 ready to lead St. Louis into the playoffs, and his Hall of Fame case will be bolstered by a Most Valuable Player trophy.
Looking at some guys who will fight for the award, I believe the Padre's trio of Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Frenando Tatis Jr. will take away some of each other's shine, helping Arenado's case further. Although a guy like Francisco Lindor or Pete Alonso on the Mets could push Arenado for this, I believe he will be one of the most motivated players in the league, and that will shine through day in and day out.