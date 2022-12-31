5 best things to happen to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022
#1 - Albert Pujols' farewell season
You could not have written a more magical season for Albert Pujols in 2022. After the Cardinals passed on a reunion with Pujols in 2021 when he was released by the Angels, many thought they would pass on him once again after beginning Spring Training without him. And then, the entrance happened.
I remember watching this clip for the first time and the chills that accompanied it. Honestly, whatever Pujols was able to provide would be enough for me. Just seeing him in a Cardinal uniform one last time was a dream come true.
But once again, The Machine defied all expections and gave Cardinals fans an amazing farewell.
There was a ton of risk in bringing back Pujols. If he had flopped, how on earth would the club handle their legend? The beginning of his 2022 season wasn't quite a flop, but it was not good either. During the second half of the season though, Pujols slashed .323/.388/.715 with 18 HR and 48 RBI. He was legitimately as good as his prime self during that stretch and joined the historic 700-home run club.
The only thing that could have made the season better would have been a World Series title for Pujols. Regardless, we were treated to maybe the most memorable single season by a Cardinal in franchise history and got to bring the legend back home for one more ride.
