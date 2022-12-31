5 best things to happen to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022
#3 - Paul Goldschmidt MVP season
I mean, come on. How awesome was it to watch Paul Goldschmidt in 2022? .317/.404/.578 with 35 HR and 115 RBI. Imagine if he had not hit a cold streak in September. He could have easily hit closer to .330/.420/.590 with over 40 HR and 130 RBI.
For a long stretch this year, it felt like no one could get Goldschmidt out. During the month of May, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player had a 1.288 OPS with 10 HR and 33 RBI. In the months of June and August, he eclipsed the 1.000 OPS mark as well.
Aside from a few Yadier Molina MVP campaigns, Goldschmidt's 2022 was the best season by a Cardinal since Pujols' prime. This season should cement Goldy as a Hall of Famer, and although he is getting up there in age, I would expect him to continue to mash for at least a few more seasons in St. Louis.