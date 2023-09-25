4 young Cardinals who should receive contract extensions this offseason
Teams like the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres are notorious for extending contracts to young players so they are locked up for the near future. Which players for the Cardinals could see long-term contracts?
Tommy Edman
Tommy Edman was drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He played his first major league game on June 8th, 2019 against the Chicago Cubs. Since then, Edman has been very reliable for the Cardinals. He has played in over 90% of the games each season, and he has played stellar defense at any position. Edman has played center, third base, second base, shortstop, left field, and right field. In just over 2100 at-bats for his career, Edman has a .264/.318/.407 slash line for an OPS+ of exactly 100.
Though Edman is league-average at the plate, his defense has been superb. Edman has logged positive OAA totals at every position he has played. Additionally, Edman has always been a threat to steal with elite speed. Edman is arbitration-eligible for only two more years before he hits free agency. Edman is also going to be 29 next year, so he is slightly older than Donovan and other players who were extended through arbitration.
Due to Edman's age and average offensive profile, he may not get as long or expensive of a contract as other players have. The Cardinals should be wary of signing a player well into his 30s, particularly a player who relies so heavily on his athleticism. Therefore, should Edman see an extension this offseason, expect it to be shorter and cheaper than Brendan Donovan's.
Prediction: 5 years, $35 million