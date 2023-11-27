4 ways John Mozeliak can finish the Cardinals' offseason strong
The signings of Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn befuddled fans. John Mozeliak still has plenty of time to make the 2024 offseason a success.
2. Clarify the team's depth
St. Louis's positional depth is unmatched across the league. Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado, Richie Palacios, and Masyn Winn can all play the infield positions at above-average rates.
In the outfield, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Richie Palacios, and Alec Burleson are all capable players who could all start. Basically, the Cardinals have twelve players who could all theoretically be consistent starters on most teams in baseball. Only nine players can play at a time. Strong bench players are essential for any team, especially playoff contenders, but depth can become an issue.
Dylan Carlson, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, and Tyler O'Neill have all been rumored to be trade candidates, and each player would bring back a decent haul. John Mozeliak would be wise to use the team's strength (position player depth) to build up a weakness, pitching. That leads me to the next move Mozeliak can make to change the tides of the offseason...
3. Trade for a starting pitcher
In addition to signing a starting pitcher, John Mozeliak needs to trade for one to change the perception of the offseason. Dylan Cease, Logan Gilbert, Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber, and Tyler Glasnow have been rumored to be trade candidates this offseason. Bieber, Burnes, and Glasnow are all one-year rentals; Cease is under team control for two more years, and Gilbert isn't a free agent until 2028.
In addition to these high-end trade candidates, there are plenty of mid-tier or buy-low pitchers who could be available. Nestor Cortes Jr., Edward Cabrera, Alek Manoah, and others would be fine additions to the Cardinals' starting rotation. John Mozeliak would transform the rotation in one offseason should he sign and trade for a starter in addition to the signings of Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.