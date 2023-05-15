4 thoughts as Cardinals sweep Red Sox
Lars Nootbaar's Mom gives sweet surprise on Sunday night
Lars Nootbaar is a Mama's Boy and showed off that fact on Sunday night baseball. ESPN Sunday Night Baseball's Eduardo Perez talked with Nootbaar about what his Mom means to him on Mother's Day and why he honored her by playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.
That's awesome that ESPN put this together with his Mom as a surprise for Nootbaar. His reaction is so sweet and genuine.
Nootbaar also got the opportunity to go inside the Green Monster and sign the wall.
Nootbaar is an exciting young man and is truly a good person. He's easy to pull for and such a good Cardinal.