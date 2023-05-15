4 thoughts as Cardinals sweep Red Sox
Pitching looking sharp
strikeoutsAdam Wainwright pitched five innings Friday, giving up seven hits, two walks, and four earned runs, including two homers. He did have two strikeouts. Emmanuel Valdez and Connor Wong knocked the homers off Wainwright.
Andre Pallante had a much better outing, going 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, and striking out one. He earned his second hold of the season. Genesis Cabrera blew a save after pitching a third of an inning. He gave up a hit, two walks, two earned runs, and a strikeout. Ryan Helsley earned the victory for the Cardinals, pitching two innings and striking out four batters.
On Saturday, Steven Matz pitched 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, and three earned runs. He struck out four batters. Drew VerHagen pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one. Andre Pallante earned his second win of the season after pitching an inning, giving up a hit, and striking out one. Giovanny Gallegos earned his third save of the season after pitching the ninth inning and only giving up a hit.
On Sunday, Miles Mikolas pitched a solid six innings, giving up four hits, two walks, and one earned run. Genesis Cabrera pitched an inning, giving up one hit and two walks. He did strike out two batters. Jordan Hicks was sharp in his inning as he gave up a walk but struck out three batters. Chris Stratton pitched the ninth inning, striking out two batters.