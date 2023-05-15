4 thoughts as Cardinals sweep Red Sox
Nolan Arenado can hit in that jersey
ESPN Sunday Night Baseball crew conducted an in-game interview with Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. During the interview, Casas spoke with Nolan Arenado about a jersey swap. It was quite a weird exchange, but check it out.
Arenado said that Casas could have the jersey as he hasn't been hitting while wearing it. After he said that, Arenado went on a bit of a streak.
In the sixth inning, Arenado singled to center field, scoring Knizner and Nootbaar.
In the eighth inning, Gorman hit a ground-rule double on a fly to left field, scoring Nootbaar. Arenado then knocks a home run on a fly to center field, scoring Gorman. This was Arenado's sixth home run of the season.
Arenado saying that he couldn't hit in the jersey was funny. The hitting tear he went on after saying it was pretty awesome.
On Friday, Arenado hit a homer on a line drive to left field, just over the Green Monster. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the home run. The homer traveled 387 feet at 107.8 mph.
In the seventh inning of Saturday's game, Arenado hit a homer on a fly to left center field. The homer traveled 414 feet at 104.5 mph.
Three home runs over the Green Monster in three games? Whether he is ready to admit it or not, Arenado does seem to be hitting in that jersey.