4 things to watch for after Masyn Winn's call-up by the Cardinals
Cardinals' top prospect Masyn Winn has finally be called up to St. Louis. There is a lot this can mean for Winn and the club.
By Josh Jacobs
Remember when everyone was clammoring for the Cardinals to sign a free agent shortstop?
Over the last two offseasons, one of the biggest complaints amongst Cardinals fans was about them not signing one of the star shortstops on the market.
Last offseason it was Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. Two years ago, it was Correa agian, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, and Javier Baez. Each time, the Cardinals remained steadfast and in their commitment to Tommy Edman and their hopes for Winn, and it looks like their patience is finally paying off.
Out of that list, there is only one player I think you can make an arguement that the Cardinals would have been right in signing - Corey Seager. Even in a year where he has struggled with injuries, Seager is slashing .348/.411/.661 (189 wRC+) with 22 HR, 73 RBI, and has a 4.8 WAR in just 78 games played. If it wasn't for Shohei Ohtani, we'd all be talking about Seager as the American League Most Valuable Player this season.
There is no way Winn outplays Seager in the near future, and expecting him to be that caliber of player anyways is just completely unfair. But having Winn on a rookie scale contract and having a 10-year, $325 million contract on your books is probably the right call for a team that desperately needs starting pitching help.
Sure, Seager's presence would have made Winn expendable, and probably some other pieces to go get top-end pitching, but overall, the Cardinals were proven right in their decision not to go after the free agent shortstops over the last two offseasons.