4 things to watch for after Masyn Winn's call-up by the Cardinals
Cardinals' top prospect Masyn Winn has finally be called up to St. Louis. There is a lot this can mean for Winn and the club.
By Josh Jacobs
Can Masyn Winn bring much needed energy and excitment to the Cardinals clubhouse?
This season has been a mess for the Cardinals, and it's taken its toll on everyone involved. Fan attendance is extremely low, the players and coaches are at a loss for answers most of the time, and it's just beyond frustrating to see how badly things have gone.
Masyn Winn can help this team get back on tract as they prepare for 2024.
That's a lot of pressure to put on a 21-year-old, and I don't mean he needs to come in and be the club's best player. But what Winn can do is come in, bring his fire and energy every single game, and let his talent do the talking.
I expect the crowds in St. Louis to be much bigger beginning on Friday. Any time Winn makes a highlight play at shortstop, that is going to get the stadium rocking and should ignite the clubhouse. His first big league hit, stolen base, home run, and the energy he plays with will be a breath of fresh air for this organization.
If Winn can help be a catalyst for change this season, the Cardinals will enter Spring Training feeling a lot better about how they finished the season. There is something to be said about finishing strong to build momentum for next year, and Winn can be a huge part of that process.