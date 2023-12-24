4 things I want from the Cardinals for Christmas to improve this offseason
Merry Christmas Cardinals fans! Here are four things I want for Christmas from the Cardinals front office
By Andrew Wang
1 - I want the Cardinals to add a frontline starting pitcher
Wouldn't it just be poetic for the Cardinals to enter the 2024 season saying "We have six starting pitchers" but to this time actually have the rotation to back that up? The current starting rotation as constructed with Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Kyle Gibson, Steven Matz, and Lance Lynn is fine. It'll probably sustain the Cardinals to at least be in the playoff hunt. But it's certainly not enough to compete with the Dodgers and Braves in the playoffs. If the Cardinals want to get serious about becoming a World Series contender, they'll have to add another starting pitcher, one that is at least better than Miles Mikolas.
With Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing with the Dodgers, the best option for the Cardinals is now off the table, but the trade market for pitching has yet to heat up. Aside from Tyler Glasnow, most of the top-end starting pitchers are still available. Highly coveted trade chips Dylan Cease, Jesus Luzardo, and Corbin Burnes are still with their original teams. Of course, I don't expect the Cardinals to land Burnes, as swinging a blockbuster deal with the division rival Brewers is highly unlikely, but there are still plenty of other options they can target. Logan Gilbert, Patrick Sandoval, Tarik Skubal, and Reid Detmers are all options that would probably cost less than Dylan Cease and would elevate the Cardinals' rotation tremendously.
The Cardinals could also sign another free-agent pitcher. Though unlikely, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, Shota Imanaga, and Marcus Stroman would all be solid options for the final rotation spot. I doubt the Cardinals will stretch the payroll to add one of these names, but a trade of Tommy Edman or Steven Matz could lighten the load to make one of these signings possible.
Please, Santa Mo, make my wishes and the wishes of many other Cardinals fans true this Christmas. We've endured enough as a fanbase with the 2023 season, we truly deserve these gifts this year.