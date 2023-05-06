4 starting pitchers the St. Louis Cardinals could buy low on to save their rotation
Lance Lynn
Now here is a true "buy-low" candidate in the form of Lance Lynn.
In six starts this year, Lynn has an awful 7.16 ERA, and his 5.45 FIP isn't much better. Lynn makes $18.5 million this year with an $18 million club option for next year, but why would the Cardinals want to take on the rest of his 2023 contract?
First, Lynn does rank 6th in baseball with an 11.57 K/9, and his 3.98 xFIP does indicate that he's run into some back luck so far as well. We are talking about buy-low guys here, so you're not going to find a true buy-low candidate who is without some flaws.
His Baseball Savant page is a mess, but his K%, whiff%, and fastball spin are still elite. I'm not sure the White Sox could ask for much in a deal, which the Cardinals could take advantage of.