Redbird Rants
FanSided

4 Red Sox connections that could join the Cardinals if Chaim Bloom takes over

It's looking increasingly likely that John Mozeliak will step into a new role this offseason and allow Chaim Bloom to take his place. If this happens, some Red Sox connections may follow him to St. Louis

By Curt Bishop

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox / Winslow Townson/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

4. Tyler O'Neill

O'Neill obviously doesn't have any connections with Bloom, as he didn't join the Red Sox until after Bloom was dismissed. But O'Neill obviously has a ton of connections here in St. Louis, having been a Cardinal from 2018-23.

I am aware that O'Neill's time in St. Louis was marred by injuries, but he appears to have rediscovered his stroke in Boston, and if you want to get cynical, he's just the latest former Cardinals outfielder to be traded for almost nothing and go off with a new organization. He is somebody that the Cardinals could bring back on a one or two-year deal and have start in left field, which would allow them to move Donovan to first base to replace Goldschmidt.

Because he's bouncing back from several injury-plagued seasons, he shouldn't be too expensive for the Cardinals, and he could bolster the lineup if he continues on this path. What we're seeing from him this year is more like what we saw from him when he put it all together in 2021 and became a force in the middle of the lineup.

You would have to consider that he and Oli Marmol didn't always see eye-to-eye, but at this point, that's water under the bridge.

manual

Home/St Louis Cardinals Rumors