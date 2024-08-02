4 Red Sox connections that could join the Cardinals if Chaim Bloom takes over
By Curt Bishop
4. Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill obviously doesn't have any connections with Bloom, as he didn't join the Red Sox until after Bloom was dismissed. But O'Neill obviously has a ton of connections here in St. Louis, having been a Cardinal from 2018-23.
I am aware that O'Neill's time in St. Louis was marred by injuries, but he appears to have rediscovered his stroke in Boston, and if you want to get cynical, he's just the latest former Cardinals outfielder to be traded for almost nothing and go off with a new organization. He is somebody that the Cardinals could bring back on a one or two-year deal and have start in left field, which would allow them to move Donovan to first base to replace Goldschmidt.
Because he's bouncing back from several injury-plagued seasons, he shouldn't be too expensive for the Cardinals, and he could bolster the lineup if he continues on this path. What we're seeing from him this year is more like what we saw from him when he put it all together in 2021 and became a force in the middle of the lineup.
You would have to consider that he and Oli Marmol didn't always see eye-to-eye, but at this point, that's water under the bridge.