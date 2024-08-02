4 Red Sox connections that could join the Cardinals if Chaim Bloom takes over
By Curt Bishop
2. J.D. Martinez
This offseason, the Cardinals are going to have to address their offense, and in all likelihood, Paul Goldschmidt will not be back. This means that somebody like Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, or Jordan Walker will take over at first base. But they'll need an extra right-handed bat to compensate for the imminent loss of Goldschmidt.
This is where J.D. Martinez comes into play. He's got power and would serve exclusively as a designated hitter. Also, because he is late in his career, he likely won't be given a deal for more than two years. He's somebody I wanted the Cardinals to target after the 2022 season when they lost Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
Now, they have a chance of adding a slugger to their mix that will almost certainly give them the offensive boost they need to score more runs in 2025. He served as Boston's DH from 2018-22 and was on hand for Bloom's first few years at the helm, so it's always possible that Bloom could recruit him to St. Louis if he takes over for Mozeliak.
3. Nathan Eovaldi
As has been the case for the past several years, the Cardinals will need to address their rotation as well. Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn will be free agents, and whatever starter they pick up this year at the deadline likely won't be more than a rental.
Nathan Eovaldi is unlikely to hit his vesting option for the 2025 season with the Rangers. He was a postseason hero for the Red Sox back in 2018 and he also played in Boston while Bloom was chief baseball officer. The Cardinals have Sonny Gray as their ace, but they're going to need a second top-tier starter in order to compete for a World Series title. Eovaldi will likely be a free agent, and it would make sense for Bloom to target him in the offseason.
The right-hander also played a key role in getting the Rangers to the Fall Classic last year, and he won the clinching Game 5 in Arizona to give the Rangers their first World Series title. He's an innings eater, a high-strikeout guy, and a proven postseason pitcher who would give the Cardinals a chance to compete for the World Series.