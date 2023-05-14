4 reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals are beginning to heat up
By Josh Jacobs
Nolan Gorman looks like an emerging superstar
Watch out Major League Baseball, because the Cardinals may have three of the deadliest hitters in baseball in the middle of their order, at least when right-handers are on the mound.
Nolan Gorman has started off this season as one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball, and when his bat is on, he transforms the Cardinals' lineup. Gorman experienced a bit of a dry spell recently, leading many to believe he was getting back to his ways as just a streaky hitter, but over the last week, he has quieted those concerns.
In his last 7 games, Gorman is slashing .267/.389/.733 with 2 HR and 4 RBI for the club. In his last two games, Gorman has come off the bench in the 9th inning against Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen and delivered a clutch home run on Friday and a double on Saturday that led to the Cardinal comebacks. His ability to come off the bench in two huge spots and deliver further proves the huge step in development he has taken.
Gorman is now slashing .268/357/.563 with 9 HR and 27 RBI on the season. Gorman looks confident and on the attack at the plate, not falling into the same patterns that led him to be a strikeout machine in 2022, but rather, being patient at the plate and doing damage when pitchers come into the zone.