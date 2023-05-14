4 reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals are beginning to heat up
By Josh Jacobs
Nolan Arenado has come out of his slump
The first month of the season was not pretty for Nolan Arenado, as he slashed .239/.281/.319 with 2 HR and 14 RBI in his first 28 games. Arenado, hitting cleanup for the club, was consistently seeing opportunities with runners in scoring position, and just could not come through for his team.
The month of May has been a completely different animal for Arenado. In the 10 games he's played this month, he's slashing .286/.348/.571 with 3 HR and 8 RBI. Arenado looks so much more comfortable at the plate right now, with his breakthrough game being his 4-5 performance on Friday against the Red Sox where he blasted a home run over the Green Monster.
This club needs Arenado if they are going to win games. He's too important of a player for them to be slumping the way he did, especially when he consistently comes up in situations where he could change the outlook of the game with one swing of the bat.
Arenado heating up means the Cardinals now have their two MVP level hitters in the middle of their order once again. The next reason they are heating up though is because they have seemingly added another MVP level hitter to their lineup when they are facing right-handed pitching.