4 potential trade destinations for St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Hicks
With the St. Louis Cardinals a virtual certainty to miss the playoffs this year, finding a new home for their flamethrowing reliever is a must.
By Greg Simons
Texas Rangers
The Rangers have spent big the last two offseasons. In the 2021-'22 winter, it was the additions of shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, and starting pitcher Jon Gray. This past offseason, Jacob deGrom was the free agent splurge.
A much smaller expenditure has paid off greatly in the bullpen, as Will Smith has saved 16 games as Texas has surprised many by surging to first place with no signs of slowing down. Of course, relievers certainly can slow down as the season goes along, so reinforcements to support Smith, Brock Burke, Jose Leclerc, and their sub-3.00 ERA would be welcome. Oh, yeah, there's also new arrival Aroldis Chapman, who has a win, a save, and 10 strikeouts in six innings with the Rangers so far.
Of course, Hicks is just one pitcher, so maybe Stratton gets added to the package, or DeJong is sent to the Rangers to DH and give Seager an occasional day off. Perhaps Tyler O'Neill becomes part of the deal, providing strong defense and the potential of a potent bat, maybe in a platoon with Texas' current left fielder, Travis Jankowski, who currently is hitting well above his career norm.
Starting pitchers Owen White and Cody Bradford have gotten tastes of the big leagues, with Bradford currently in the rotation. Jack Leiter is probably untouchable despite not being able to get his ERA below 5.50 thus far in two seasons at Double-A. Alex Speas is a reliever showing great strikeout stuff in Triple-A.
The Rangers are in a position to add as they push for an American League West title, with their eyes set on a bigger prize. The Cardinals are in a position to sell, looking for pieces to help in 2024 and beyond.
Whether it's one of these four teams or another, Hicks is almost certain to be traded. His time in St. Louis would be up whether by August 1 or in the offseason, so it makes sense for the Cardinals to get what they can for him now when his value is as high as it's going to get.