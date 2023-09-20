Redbird Rants
4 potential impact players the Cardinals seem to have lost interest in

With the 2023 season winding down, who have the Cardinals seemingly lost interest in?

By Miranda Remaklus

Oliver Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals
Oliver Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals / Rich Schultz/GettyImages
Andre Pallante seems to have lost interest of the Cardinals

Pallante has had a bit of a sophomore slump this season. Last season, he bypassed AAA Memphis to join St. Louis after an impressive spring training. He was a starter for part of that season and then moved to long relief.

This season, he's been a reliever. And a possibly overused reliever at that. It almost seems as though opponents have figured him out. In 58 games this season, Pallante is 4-1 with a 5.00 ERA. He's pitched 63 innings with 42 strikeouts and 35 earned runs. He has a 59.6 percent first-strike rate and a 22.2 percent chase.

Pallante would like to finish the season with the team but not have as many outings. Pallante should be given time to shut down and prepare to ramp up for an improved 2024 season.

