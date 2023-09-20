4 potential impact players the Cardinals seem to have lost interest in
With the 2023 season winding down, who have the Cardinals seemingly lost interest in?
Tyler O'Neill seems to have lost interest of the Cardinals
O'Neill was placed on the injury list over the weekend with a sprained foot. It does make one wonder if this is the last fans will see of O'Neill in a Cardinals uniform.
O'Neill went into this season purposefully changing his workouts and preparation to avoid too much time on the injured list. Despite his best efforts, he spent several weeks on the injured list with various injuries. He also fell to drama as Marmol and Mozeliak publicly criticized him for a perceived lack of hustle. O'Neill took exception to the criticism, noting a hard work ethic.
O'Neill did have some impact this season. It was great to have his Gold Glove-caliber defense back in left field. He hit .231/.312/.403 and an OPS of .715. He had 14 doubles, nine home runs, five stolen bases, 27 runs scored and 21 RBI.
O'Neill's situation in 2024 will be interesting. He has one more season of arbitration eligibility and will be a free agent in 2025. Given the likely lingering frustrations on both sides, the Cardinals could cut their losses and non-tender O'Neill.