4 players who are off the trade block since the Cardinals entered the playoff race
RHP Kyle Gibson
Kyle Gibson was supposed to be an innings-eating veteran who could slot in as the #4 or possibly #3 starter for the St. Louis Cardinals this year. He's been far better than that. Gibson signed a 1-year deal worth $13 million with a team option for 2025. That deal is looking like a masterstroke by John Mozeliak so far.
The 36-year-old righty has made 14 starts with a 3.44 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 4.15 FIP, an ERA+ of 119, and a 7-7 record. This is his best season since 2021, and Gibson has been able to limit hits wonderfully. He's dropped his hits-per-nine ratio from 9.3 last year to 7.4 this year, and Gibson won't lead the league in hits allowed like he did last year.
Gibson was scratched from his latest start due to back tightness, but hopefully, this doesn't shelve him for an extended period of time. He's been a major reason as to why the rotation has been so successful this year. He's allowed more than 3 runs just 3 times in his 14 starts, and 2 of those came on April 7th and April 13th. He's given the team a chance to win in each of his outings.
A key to being an innings eater is to be able to pitch late in games with effectiveness regardless of the score. Even in games where Gibson allowed more than 3 runs, he still was able to pitch 6 innings, thus saving relievers. Gibby was once a candidate to be traded, but he's proven to be necessary in the rotation. His club option for just $12 million next year is almost a lock to be exercised by the Cardinals.