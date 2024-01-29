4 players the St. Louis Cardinals may regret losing this offseason
The Cardinals had a handful of players leave the team this offseason. Some of their performances will be missed in 2024.
The 2023-2024 offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals was one in which the team needed to be restructured. After a challenging season both on and off the field in 2023, John Mozeliak needed to re-tool the roster. He needed to trim some of the excesses off while maintaining the team's talented core. This meant that some players had to be cut loose, even some who were fan favorites and would be able to contribute in 2024.
In total, the St. Louis Cardinals have added eight players via trade or free agency this offseason. Players such as Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Andrew Kittredge figure to be key pieces in the team's redemption arc for next year. Others such as Matt Carpenter, Nick Robertson, and Riley O'Brien could provide fringe benefits to the team.
St. Louis also lost nine players to retirement, release, non-tenders, free agency, and even retirement. Some players, like Dakota Hudson, Juan Yepez, and Tyler O'Neill, could benefit from a change of scenery. Others like Richie Palacios deserve more opportunities on a new team.
Adam Wainwright is one of the most obvious answers here, but given his unique circumstances (retirement), I won't be including him on this list. Instead, I'll only include players who will be active in one way or another next season.
Of the nine players whom the team has lost this year, four of them will be missed more than others. Each of these four players would have been able to provide for next year's team, and there is a strong possibility that these players will succeed with their new respective teams. For as full as the Cardinals' roster is right now for 2024, some reshuffling could have been done to provide a slot for the departed players.