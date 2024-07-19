4 players the Cardinals should have cut bait with before their trade value dipped
Outfielder Moises Gomez
Moises Gomez has not played in the big leagues yet, so how could his stock be high enough to get a decent return for him? He had a monster season in 2022 in the minor leagues.
In 2022 splitting time in Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, Gomez had a breakthrough at the plate. In 120 total games, Gomez had a .294/.371/.624 slash line with 39 home runs and 74 RBI, but he was never called up to the big leagues.
He followed it up in 2023 with a 30-home run campaign in Memphis, in his first 251 games in the Cardinals organization he hit 69 home runs and had 173 RBI, his stock was likely not going to get any higher for a minor league prospect.
The problem for Gomez is there was no place to put him on the Cardinals with the current logjam in the outfield, which is why he has yet to make his Major League Debut. But over the past couple of seasons when the Cardinals were in need of pitching, they could've sold high on the power numbers Gomez was putting up in Memphis to try and get some big league-ready pitching. But they decided not to do so, and now Gomez's value has significantly gone down.
Before the 2024 season Gomez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Alfonso Rivas, Gomez is still in Triple-A with Memphis but he is no longer on the 40-man, and he has had a down year. He has been limited to only 37 games this year, he's hitting .202 and the power has been non-existent, as Gomez has only hit 2 home runs.
His chances of ever making the big leagues with the Cards are dropping by the day, and the opportunity to trade him when his value was at its highest is something the Cardinals may now be regretting.