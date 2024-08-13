4 offseason changes that need to happen if the Cardinals miss the playoffs again
Massive coaching changes need to be made
Perhaps this has been a desire of yours, fair reader, for quite some time now. Oliver Marmol, Dusty Blake, and Turner Ward are probably the three most criticized individuals connected to the organization aside from the team's fearless leader.
With this collection of coaches not leading the team to a postseason berth under their tutelage, it is almost inevitable that a full overhaul will be done at the coaching level. Oliver Marmol received an extension this past season, but that doesn't guarantee he will fulfill that commitment. Rather, it simply gave him a vote of confidence for 2024; it never spelled a guarantee that he would remain the manager beyond this year.
The Cardinals' offense has been both anemic and sporadic, the pitching staff has been frustratingly mediocre for two years now, and the game management by Marmol has come into question far too often these past two years. Therefore, changes at the coaching level must be made regardless of how justified fan outrage has been.
While the impact a coaching staff has on a team's output is often hard to quantify, a lack of results often does -- and should -- fall on the shoulders of those who are in charge of the team on a day-to-day basis. If the Cardinals once again miss the playoffs this year, sweeping changes to the coaching staff must be made.
Skip Schumaker will be available this offseason to manage next year, and even Carlos Beltran could return to manage the team. The list of former players who have expressed an interest in managing is long. There would be plenty of competent replacements for Oliver Marmol and his current coaching staff should they be relieved of their duties this offseason.