4 offseason changes that need to happen if the Cardinals miss the playoffs again
The franchise will lean heavily into its youth
This change is probably my favorite. Fans adore seeing young players play; these athletes are typically more energetic, athletic, and exciting. Also, they're cheap, and that leans into the owners' desire to field as competitive a team as possible while working within certain self-imposed fiscal restrictions.
Young teams allow fans to follow players for a longer period of time, thus increasing fan interest in a team. For years, Cardinal fans were able to follow players like Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. I'm not saying every young player will be as successful or long-lasting as these two, but at least fans will be able to consistently find a player they're familiar with.
The Cardinals have plenty of youth already on the team, and their minor league system is full of talented players. Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, Ivan Herrera, Tink Hence, Quinn Mathews, Cooper Hjerpe, Michael McGreevy, Thomas Saggese, and JJ Wetherholt could all be ready to play in the majors as soon as next year. Several of those players will be ready by the end of the year, and some have already made their major league debut.
For the past few seasons, the Cardinals have rolled out a team full of veterans and tried to convince the fans that this is the best route. Simultaneously, teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks have been riding some of the youngest teams in baseball to wonderful success while the Cardinals have toiled in the doldrums of the league.
If this season goes sideways once again, the Cardinals should play as many young players as possible next year to inject some vitality into the team.