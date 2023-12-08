4 moves the Cardinals need to make after the Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings came and went without much news from the Cardinals' camp. There are still lots of things that John Mozeliak needs to do before Spring Training starts.
Move #4: Get one more starting pitcher
Pitching, pitching, pitching was the mantra this offseason. Mozeliak said he would add three starters to the rotation, and he did so. The issue, however, is that it wasn't expected for two of the three additions to be bottom-of-the-rotation arms. Fans and reporters alike figured Mozeliak would sign a starter to solidify the back end of the rotation, then find two pitchers who were both better than Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz.
Instead, the St. Louis faithful were left puzzled when Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson were signed back-to-back. Sure, the innings totals are nice and the player personalities are strong, but the team was in need of a true ace and another high-end starting pitcher. There is a lot of pressure on a rotation with an average age of 35 next year.
Another high-end pitcher such as Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber, or any one of the Miami Marlins' starters would be the icing on the cake this offseason. Cease and the Marlins' pitchers would cost quite a bit of prospect capital, but they would alter this starting rotation immediately, thrusting it into a top-ten rotation in the league.
St. Louis figures to be out on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes as the price continues to soar, and Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are also probably too expensive for a club looking to stay below the $237 million luxury tax, but the Cardinals' surplus of position players puts them in a good spot to continue exploring the trade market for another starting pitcher.
Adding four starting pitchers to a rotation in one offseason is a tall task, but it would turn last year's team's greatest weakness into next year's team's greatest strength.