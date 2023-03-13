4 more Spring Training standouts for the St. Louis Cardinals
3 of 4
Dylan Carlson, OF
Dylan Carlson has worked to gain muscle mass this offseason to deal with lingering injuries. He remains lean and has dealt with some fatigue. It's ultimately coming together for him, though. Carlson has been getting into the lineup and finding success.
In eight games this spring, he's had five hits including a double and two home runs. He's had seven RBI. He's hitting .252/.326/.408 with an OPS of .734.
If he can improve at the plate and continue his tremendous defense in the outfield, it will be great for the team as so much has been expected from the young man. Here's hoping Carlson is on the right track to success.