4 more Spring Training standouts for the St. Louis Cardinals
2 of 4
Nolan Gorman, 2B
Gorman had a disappointing final month of his 2022 season. He dedicated his offseason to reworking his swing. Gorman's dedication seems to have paid off.
Even as Brendan Donovan is having an amazing spring, Gorman is still getting opportunities to get in the lineup. He's hitting .242/.375/.419 with an OPS of .733. In nine games, he's had six hits, two home runs, and five RBI. He's walked four times. Unfortunately, he has struck out nine times.
Gorman is showing improvement from last season and that's exciting. With more work this spring, it will be fun to see him hit the way we've hoped to see.