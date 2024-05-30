4 key series for the St. Louis Cardinals in June
Chicago Cubs June 14th-16th, away
Rain threw quite a wrench into the Cubs-Cardinals series just a week ago. One game, the team's original City Connect debut day, was postponed to July 13th as a part of a doubleheader, and another game was postponed a few hours. Thanks to the hard work of the St. Louis grounds crew, the game was able to be played on national TV.
The Cardinals took both games from the Cubs in their first meeting of 2024 at Busch Stadium. It seems to be that the Cardinals, Cubs, and Milwaukee Brewers will all be fighting it out for the top 3 spots in the division this year. A good week for one team coupled with a bad week for another could cause a dramatic shift in the standings.
This mid-month series will take place on the road in the Windy City. Every game is scheduled to be a day game, and the Sunday game on the 16th will air on Roku.
Sweeping the Cubs is obviously ideal, but they will be a tough matchup, and the Cubs will have the benefit of playing at home. This series is smack in the middle of a 10-game stretch; it's sandwiched between a series against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates and the abysmal Miami Marlins. The players can go a bit lighter in those two series to go all out against the Cubs.
If the Cardinals can win this series, it sets them up well for the season head-to-head against a team that will likely be challenging for the division crown in the same way that the Cardinals are.