4 key series for the St. Louis Cardinals in June
Cincinnati Reds June 27th-30th, home
The Cardinals and Reds just finished a series that featured the Redbirds winning 2 out of the 3 games. Had the team not played 2 games within 16 hours and the Cardinals could have swept their division rivals on the road.
This series will take place at the end of the month in St. Louis. It comes at the back end of a 9-game home stretch that includes games against the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.
What makes this series so vital is the fact that the Cardinals can take a commanding season lead against the Reds. The Reds are a team that is on the decline due to a variety of injuries, so the Cardinals should take advantage of a weakened opponent. This series also comes at the end of another long stretch of games.
With the games being played in St. Louis, the Cardinals will have the benefit of their fans supporting them. Not every team's fate is settled by the end of June, but if the Cardinals blow it at the end of the month, John Mozeliak and Co. may have to evaluate how they can best be sellers at the deadline once again.
What may seem like a nonchalant series at the end of a long summer month against a weaker opponent could become a vital series that sets up the Cardinals for the remainder of the season. Win 3 out of 4 or sweep, and the Cardinals can look to make a big push. Lose the series, and July could become very tough to watch once again.