4 former Cardinals who succeeded, and 3 who failed after being traded at the deadline
While the Cardinals walked away with a ton of value at the deadline, the buyers who traded with them had mixed results.
By Josh Jacobs
Jordan Hicks: Succeeded
After starting the 2023 season in about the worst way possible for St. Louis, Hicks really turned things on leading up to the deadline, posting a 2.35 ERA in his last 22 appearances for the Cardinals and taking on the closer role in stride.
Since coming over to the Blue Jays, it's been more of the same from Hicks. In his 22 appearances with Toronto, his ERA is 2.25 but he has seen a dip in his strikeout rate, down to 7.7 K/9 from 12.7 K/9 in St. Louis. Regardless, he's been a weapon for the Blue Jays down the stretch and will be a key part of them finishing this season strong and any potential run in October.
Hicks is lining himself up for quite the payday this offseason, as his stuff has always been among the best in baseball, but he's finally putting together a near-full season of top-end production that any contender will want. He just turned 27 years old as well, so there should be plenty left in the tank for Hicks.