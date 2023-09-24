4 former Cardinals who succeeded, and 3 who failed after being traded at the deadline
While the Cardinals walked away with a ton of value at the deadline, the buyers who traded with them had mixed results.
By Josh Jacobs
Jordan Montgomery: Succeeded
The trade that the Cardinals appear to have received the most value in return from was the deal that saw them part with their best asset: Jordan Montgomery. Makes sense right? Well, sometimes these kinds of deals can end up pretty lopsided in the end, but as long as the Rangers make the playoffs, both should be very happy about the results of this deal.
Since coming over to the Rangers, Montgomery is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 9 starts for Texas. While the Rangers have had a hot and cold second half, to say the least, Montgomery has mostly been a steady presence for them, helping keep them in the race as the Mariners and Astros closed the gap.
Now, even if Texas makes the playoffs and even goes on a run, they still could feel a lot of regret in future seasons if Thomas Saggese and Tekoah Roby continue to impress as they have since joining the Cardinals system. Saggese looks like another awesome bat with defensive versatility, and Roby has the talent to be a front-end starter for the Cardinals in the not-too-distant future. It may take a World Series win where Montgomery is a major contributor for that to not sting badly for the Rangers.