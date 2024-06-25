Redbird Rants
4 former Cardinals who have performed putridly in 2024

The focus is always on former St. Louis Cardinals who have dominated with their new teams, but spare a thought for those who haven't found success in 2024.

By J.T. Buchheit

Andrew Knizner

Andrew Knizner was the backup catcher to Yadier Molina in Molina's final two seasons and Willson Contreras' first season with the Cardinals. Although Knizner never made a major impact with the bat in St. Louis, his increased role in 2023 with Molina out of the picture led to a career-high .241 batting average and a 91 OPS+ — more than respectable for a backup catcher.

Despite Knizner's relative success, the Cardinals decided to give Ivan Herrera the main backup job in 2024 and did not tender Knizner a contract in the offseason. Knizner signed with the Texas Rangers for one year and $1,825,000, but he has not replicated his 2023 performance in St. Louis, hitting a paltry .138 in 58 at-bats while serving as Jonah Heim's caddy. He has also allowed 16 stolen bases and has yet to throw out a runner.

Knizner is, by all accounts, a great guy and an excellent teammate, which should keep him employed in the major leagues as a backup catcher for a while. And if he can't cut the mustard behind the plate, he has pitched 3.2 career innings of scoreless baseball, so maybe he has a future there.

These four former Cardinals undoubtedly wish they could press the reset button on 2024, and they are a reminder that not everyone who leaves the Cardinals these days develops a new level to his game.

