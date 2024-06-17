4 deft trade deadline moves by Cardinals' John Mozeliak and 1 dismal one
Trading Colby Rasmus in 2011 was bold, but it led to a World Series victory.
Cardinals trade: Colby Rasmus, Trever Miller, Brian Tallet, and P.J. Walters
Toronto Blue Jays trade: Edwin Jackson, Octavio Dotel, Marc Rzepczynski, and Corey Patterson
Colby Rasmus was one of the best young players in baseball. In just his third full year in the majors, Rasmus already had an OPS in the .800 range, was a plus defender in center field, and his combination of power and speed was tantalizing. However, Rasmus's relationship with the coaching staff, particularly Tony La Russa, led to him requesting a trade multiple times.
John Mozeliak made the bold decision to trade the left-handed batter to the Toronto Blue Jays. Along with Rasmus, the Cardinals sent pitchers Trever Miller, Brian Tallet, and P.J. Walters. The Blue Jays would return pitchers Edwin Jackson, Octavio Dotel, Marc Rzepczynski, and outfielder Corey Patterson.
Rasmus didn't produce for the Jays, and the Cardinals saw nothing but positive returns from the plethora of players they received. Edwin Jackson would become the team's 5th starter and pitch 78 innings with a 3.58 ERA. He became an integral piece of the playoff rotation, starting and winning game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dotel was a master in the playoffs, and Rzepcynski would throw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief during the World Series.
Rasmus went on to have more strikeouts than he did hits with the Blue Jays, and the Cardinals got themselves a World Series trophy for their trouble. This trade was one that paid massive dividends, and Mozeliak's willingness to part with a talented young player was quite successful.
All in all, John Mozeliak has worked trade deadline transactions wonderfully. He's rarely gone for the big move, but the moves he has made have ended up positively for the team. Hopefully, this year goes the same as the organization's President of Baseball Operations enters the twilight of his career.