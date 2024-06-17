4 deft trade deadline moves by Cardinals' John Mozeliak and 1 dismal one
Trading for Jordan Montgomery in 2022 was a masterstroke by John Mozeliak.
Cardinals trade: Harrison Bader
New York Yankees trade: Jordan Montgomery
The 2022 season was a magical one for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright were together for one last ride, Pujols reached the 700 home run milestone, Waino and Molina set a battery record, and the team won the National League Central for the first time in 3 years.
Buried in the season was the deft acquisition of a pitcher: left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery was acquired from the New York Yankees for center fielder Harrison Bader. The southpaw immediately found himself near the top of the rotation, and he provided valuable innings for a year for the Cardinals. In 184.2 innings between 2022 and 2023, Monty had an ERA below 3.35, a WHIP near 1.150, and he struck out nearly a batter an inning. He was hands down the most consistent starter on the staff for a full year.
Harrison Bader, meanwhile, faced a series of injuries and underperformance during his time with the Yankees, and he was a below-replacement-level player offensively. The last-second deal at the deadline in 2022 ended up playing in the Cardinals' favor. Bader was a fan favorite, but Montgomery provided ample value while donning the Birds on the Bat.
Mozeliak's acquisition of Montgomery in 2022 was admirable, but his handling of the lefty pitcher the subsequent offseason left a bit to be desired. Montgomery was open to an extension, but the Cardinals instead chose to extend Miles Mikolas. Montgomery was then traded to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 deadline; he would become a World Series champion that year.