4 deft trade deadline moves by Cardinals' John Mozeliak and 1 dismal one
John Mozeliak acquiring John Lackey ended up positively despite what it cost to get him.
Cardinals trade: Joe Kelly and Allen Craig
Boston Red Sox trade: John Lackey and Corey Littrell
Joe Kelly and Allen Craig were beloved players by the fanbase. Kelly was known for a variety of things, foremost his hijinx and personality both on and off the field. Allen Craig was known for a nondescript turtle and clutch performances in the playoffs. Trading these two fan favorites who were young and showed promise was a gamble, especially for a 35-year-old starting pitcher.
While Joe Kelly found success as a reliever for the next decade in baseball with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers (his current team), Allen Craig played his last major league game in 2015 prior to retiring in 2019. Kelly tried his hand at starting in 2015 and 2016, but he was moved to a pure relief role in 2017. He pitched quite well in 2017, 2020, and 2021, but the Cardinals would have only had his services guaranteed in 2017.
John Lackey, on the other hand, pitched wonderfully in back-to-back years in the playoffs for the Cardinals. In 23.1 innings between 2014 and 205, Lackey had a sub-1.000 WHIP and an ERA of 3.46 overall. He accrued 3.6 fWAR in 2015, and he was the best starter on a 100-win team that year.
The trade for John Lackey at the 2014 trade deadline was crucial to the Cardinals' success that year and in 2015. While fan favorites were traded away, the Cardinals came out on top in this particular trade thanks to John Mozeliak's willingness to make the tough decision.