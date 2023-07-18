4 Cardinals-Yankees trades that just make too much sense at the trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are very familiar as trade partners and should look to pull off one of these deals before the deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Trade #3
Cardinals receive: RHP Clayton Beeter and RHP Richard Fitts
Yankees receive: RHP Jack Flaherty
Did you know that Jack Flaherty has been one of the best starters in baseball as of late?
Over his last six starts, Flaherty has a 4-1 record with a 3.54 ERA and has helped put the Cardinals in a position to win every outing. That's what you want from a solid number three or four starter, which is what the Yankees would be hoping to acquire here.
With a rotation already consisting of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Domingo German, they do not need to make a huge swing with the starter they acquire. In fact, Flaherty is probably the exact kind of guy they'd need. Ceiling to produce more than what they need, but enough of a floor to be counted on as a number five as well.
Richard Fitts is another arm that would likely be able to contribute in 2024. He's the Yankees' number eight prospect and boasts a plus fastball and plus slider mix that gives him good strikeout stuff. His fastball has a natural cut to it, but he also throws an actual cutter some of the time as well. If his changeup and command develop some more, you've got a nice middle-of-the-rotation arm.
Some people are going to say "Why would the Cardinals need another middle-of-the-rotation starter?". Well, they've been having to pay guys $10-$18 million AAVs to fill that role since they do not have internal options who can do so. Having a guy like Fitts slot into that role on the league minimum allows St. Louis to invest more dollars or assets into front-line pitching.