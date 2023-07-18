4 Cardinals-Yankees trades that just make too much sense at the trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are very familiar as trade partners and should look to pull off one of these deals before the deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Trade #2
Cardinals receive: RHP Clayton Beeter and OF Brando Mayea
Yankees receive: OF Tyler O'Neill and RHP Giovanny Gallegos
Beeter will find his way into each of these trade packages since he is already strongly linked to the Cardinals, but the other names will fluctuate based on who New York is acquiring. In this package, the Cardinals get back a lottery ticket prospect in OF Brando Mayea.
Back in January, the Yankees signed Mayea to a $4.35 million deal as an international prospect, and at just 17 years old, he has the tools to be a special player in the game.
Oddly enough, his tools remind me a lot of Tyler O'Neill. Some scouts think Mayea has plus-plus speed, he has the range and arm to be a great defender, and his raw power already has evaluators thinking he can hit 30+ HRs a year if he hits his ceiling.
There is a lot of risk involved here though, which is partially why he's only their 8th-ranked prospect currently. He's still just in rookie ball, so you could see Mayea shoot up to be a top prospect in baseball in the near future, or taper off and come back down to earth potential-wise.
The Yankees could like O'Neill over Carlson as he would be less expensive to acquire and has a much higher upside as a hitter. O'Neill was incredible at the plate for St. Louis in 2021, and if he recaptures that in New York, the Yankees lineup would improve in a big way. He also brings the defense that Carlson does, so that's still a win for New York as well.
Giovanny Gallegos would make his return to the Yankees to help solidify the back end of their bullpen. While Gallegos has been up and down for the Cardinals this year, he has been one of the best relievers in baseball since coming to St. Louis and would give the Yankees great depth at the back end of their bullpen.