4 Cardinals-Yankees trades that just make too much sense at the trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees are very familiar as trade partners and should look to pull off one of these deals before the deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Trade #1
Cardinals receive: RHP Clayton Beeter and RHP Drew Thorpe
Yankees receive: OF Dylan Carlson
Admittedly, I've already thrown out this trade idea recently, but I wanted to lead off with it again because I find it very compelling now. I promise the other trades are brand-new ideas.
Dylan Carlson's name has begun to heat up among Yankees fans, and it's not hard to see why. The switch-hitting Carlson can bring versatility to the Yankees lineup, and although he's struggled batting from the left side as a Major Leaguer, New York would be "buying" on the idea that he still has potential to tap into there. It's easy to forget that Carlson was a top prospect in all of baseball in large part due to his bat-to-ball skills and gap power.
Carlson would also help the Yankees form a dynamic defensive in the outfield, rejoining former teammate Harrison Bader and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge once he becomes healthy. The Yankees get Carlson to help their team today and have him roam their outfield for years to come.
For the Cardinals, they grab two high-upside arms in Thorpe and Beeter. Beeter is the name that has been floated out there for St. Louis and has posted a 2.64 ERA with 83 SO in 71.2 innings in both Double-A and Triple-A this season. He really burst onto the scene last year with his 15.1 strikeouts per nine innings, which was the best in minor league baseball among those who threw 70+ innings.
Thorpe is the Yankees' top pitching prospect, posting a 9-1 record with a 2.27 ERA and 111 SO in High-A this season. Beeter would be ready to make an impact for St. Louis by next spring, but Thorpe would probably be a year or two away.
While some Cardinals fans are down on Carlson, it's still hard to imagine him not bringing back a nice package due to his high upside. If Carlson gets back to being an ascending player, he'll bring great defense with him to New York and a very productive bat that gets on base at a high clip, is a double machine, and hits for 15-20 HRs each year.