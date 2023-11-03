4 Cardinals who should be non-tendered and 2 who shouldn't be

Remember in the offseason when we debated if the #STLCards should trade for one of the #BlueJays catchers - Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, or Gabriel Moreno?



Andrew Knizner is tied with Jansen in wRC+ (104) and is higher than both Kirk (95) and Moreno (85).



Kniz appreciate time pic.twitter.com/xkkBASYW8o