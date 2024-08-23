4 Cardinals who could be featured in the revamped Backyard Baseball game
Masyn Winn
Masyn Winn would be my choice to represent the Cardinals in the newest version of Backyard Baseball. He's young, he's recognizable, he's talented, and his plus tools would fit quite well in a video game. In fact, Winn has made unrealistic plays all year as a rookie shortstop.
Winn is essentially already a video game character. His metrics are off the charts defensively. Winn's arm strength ranks in the 96th percentile in baseball, and he's in the 82nd percentile according to Outs Above Average. Winn also boasts plus-plus speed, as his sprint speed of 28.8 miles per hour is in the 87th percentile.
The rookie shortstop would fit right in with other noteworthy Backyard Baseball characters. He would be able to run circles around the defense on the base paths, make ridiculous defensive plays, and whip the ball to first base from across the diamond with ease. While he's slightly above average offensively, Winn's defense and speed would make him an easy choice to play within the game.
Winn was drafted by the Cardinals in 2020, and he made his debut just last year. Despite not being projected in the top three rookies to win National League Rookie of the Year, Winn's star is growing with each spectacular play he makes. Being chosen to represent the Cardinals in the historic video game would be quite fitting for a player who figures to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Winn makes the most sense among these players to represent the organization in the Backyard Baseball reboot.