4 Cardinals who could be featured in the revamped Backyard Baseball game
Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado has been one of baseball's most recognizable players since he debuted in 2013. Arenado has been able to pair his excellent defense with a power profile that is tantalizing, and he's been regarded handsomely throughout his career for his efforts on the field.
Arenado has 10 Gold Glove Awards, eight All-Star Game nominations, five Silver Slugger Awards, and he's a six-time Platinum Glove winner. Arenado's trophy case is filled to the brim, and his presence in Backyard Baseball feels quite logical given his illustrious career up to this point. Arenado is close to one of the best years of his career in 2022, so he's not a stretch by any means to be included in the game.
Arenado's power rankings in the game would be high, and his defense would have to be among the best among all players represented in Backyard Baseball's reboot. Arenado is in his fourth year with St. Louis, and he's going to be with the team for several more years barring a trade. He's slowly becoming a true Cardinal despite playing in Colorado for eight years.
Nolan Arenado has been in a slump for two years now, so Playground Productions would be using him at a low point in his career. However, Arenado remains one of the game's most popular players who is also respected by his peers. His jersey was the 11th-most purchased jersey in baseball at this year's All-Star break, so his popularity remains high among fans as well.
Arenado representing the Cardinals in the Backyard Baseball reboot would be fitting.