4 Cardinals who could be featured in the revamped Backyard Baseball game
As someone who grew up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, I have very fond memories of sitting at the family computer -- in the living room, of course -- and playing computer games with my siblings and cousins. We dabbled in games like Rollercoaster Tycoon, Cyberchase, or Math Blaster!, but the most popular game amongst us children was Backyard Baseball.
For years, the game has sat in video game purgatory; it hasn't had a new version released in nearly 10 years. However, the game that featured fictional characters playing baseball in some of the most unique stadiums known to man is getting a reboot.
Several outlets have reported that Playground Productions, the company that holds IP rights to Backyard Sports, is reviving the beloved game "in the coming months". To tantalize fans of the game even more, the Backyard Sports Twitter/X page released a teaser trailer with some favorites featured in it.
Fictional characters such as Pete Wheeler, Stephanie Morgan, and Pablo Sanchez were on full display in the trailer. Nostalgia ran high throughout social media. Fans displayed a great amount of excitement upon hearing that the historic game would be rebooted.
While few details surrounding the game have been released, it's been assumed that classic players will return in the rebooted version of the game. Players like Pablo Sanches, Pete Wheeler, Stephanie Morgan, Keisha Phillips, Achmed Khan, Mikey Thomas, and Ernie Still will return, but Playground Productions could up the ante even more.
The 2001 version of the game featured real Major League Baseball players from that era. One player from each MLB team was chosen to be a player in the game. Players like Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones, Frank Thomas, Ken Griffey Jr., and Barry Bonds were in the game. The 2003 version of the game featured a very young Albert Pujols in left field to represent the St. Louis Cardinals.
This got me thinking: which current Cardinal players could make the cut for the rebooted version of Backyard Baseball? Despite the organization seeing a downturn these past two years, the Cardinals still have a handful of players who would be exciting to see represent the organization in the game.