4 Cardinals unfairly snubbed from the All-Star Game
By Andrew Wang
Masyn Winn was snubbed from the All-Star Game
Defense has long been overlooked when considering players for the All-Star Game, but it really should be time to value plus-defenders more. Tommy Edman was among baseball's leaders in WAR in 2022 but was unfortunately left out due to middling offensive production. Masyn Winn has fallen in a similar spot this season. With Mookie Betts out, there was a real case to be made that Winn should start at shortstop for the National League, but Trea Turner ultimately won the fan vote despite missing significant time.
With 3.5 wins above replacement so far already, Winn leads the Cardinals and is among the best in baseball. His 1.8 defensive WAR is third in MLB behind Milwaukee's Brice Turang and Toronto's Daulton Varsho. With an electric arm stronger than Reds All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, more WAR, and comparable offensive numbers, the Cardinals rookie deserved much more consideration than he got.
For an exhibition match to show off the game's best and most exciting young players to a national audience, not featuring a deserving young rookie like Masyn Winn was a huge miss by the voters. Hopefully, he'll get a nod soon as his bat continues to develop.
Alec Burleson was snubbed from the All-Star Game
Alec Burleson's breakout season has come out of seemingly nowhere. Viewed as a fourth outfielder who may not even make the Opening Day roster, Burleson has cemented himself as a middle-of-the-order bat in a Cardinals lineup devoid of its usual star power. He's been able to pick up the slack from ailing veterans Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, while quietly becoming one of the best outfielders in all of baseball.
Compared to starting outfielder and tonight's Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernandez and many other outfield All-Stars in the National League, Burleson competes pound-for-pound, slugging 17 homers at the halfway point with fewer plate appearances than most. His quiet rise probably went unnoticed by most voters, and his ballot eligibility as only a designated hitter (competing with Shohei Ohtani and Marcell Ozuna) did not help his case.
However, with an .814 OPS and 126 OPS+, Alec ranks amongst the best for National League outfielders, where he has played the most innings this season, and surely should've gotten more consideration this season.